10 killed, several injured in Mogadishu car bombings

At least 10 people were killed and 26 others injured in two in the Somali capital Mogadishu, police said.

"Nine people were killed and 25 others sustained after bomb detonated near Sayidka junction," quoted as saying to reporters on Saturday.

The said that the second car bomb exploded near KM4 junction and resulted in the death of the bomber, adding that the security forces arrested an accomplice who had sustained

The blasts came as the police tightened the security of the capital blocking the main roads of the city to ward off possible attacks by the militants.

Al-Qaida affiliated group al-Shabab claimed the responsibility for the latest bombings.

