Spanish woman raped in Gurugram, accused arrested

A 23-year-old Spanish woman was allegedly raped by her friend in Gurugram's upscale phase-1 locality, police said on Saturday.

The victim came from a few weeks ago to Gurugram for an internship with a multinational company. She was looking for a accommodation on rent and shared a post about it on

A Delhi-based man named Ajanya Nath contacted her and offered her assistance in getting a rented flat. The accused befriended her and invited her to a dinner party on June 14 in a flat in phase-1, said Subhash Bokan, PRO of

At the flat, Nath misbehaved and later raped her. The victim later managed to reach in sector 10. The medical staff informed phase-1 police station about the incident, Bokan said.

A police team scanned the victim's and mobile phone and got some vital clues including the accused's name and address. Subsequently, a raid was conducted at his home and he was nabbed.

"The accused has been booked under IPC section of 376 (rape) and criminal conspiracy. He will be produced in the respective court of law on Sunday," Bokan added.

