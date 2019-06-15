Kerala policewoman stabbed, set ablaze by male colleague

A was on Saturday brutally murdered by her male colleague, who first knocked her down on the road with his car, then stabbed her and finally set her ablaze, police said.

The incident occurred at Mavelikera, near here, around 3 p.m. when Soumya Pushapakaren, 32, was going from her home to her work place at the station.

Her friend and colleague Ajaz, who is posted at the station, then came in his car and hit Pushapakeren, who was on her two-wheeler.

As she got up and tried to flee, slashed her with a sword and after she fell down again, doused her with petrol and set her ablaze.

A terrified Pushapakeren ran into a nearby home where she collapsed and succumbed to her injuries. Ajaz, who himself suffered burn injuries, was taken into custody and is now admitted to the near here.

Pushapakeren is survived by three children and her husband who works in the

Top police officials have now reached the place and the matter is being investigated.

It is not yet known what prompted Ajaz's murderous attack.

--IANS

sg/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)