100 killed in armed attack on village in Mali

An armed attack on a village in central left 100 people dead on Monday, officials said.

Over 90 bodies have been found and more than 30 people are still missing, news reported, citing authorities.

Local and regional government officials said a group of armed men arrived at Sona Koubou in the morning, a village that is inhabited by members of the Dogon ethnic group, surrounded it and set houses on fire while the residents were inside.

The suspects allegedly shot anyone who tried to flee.

In March, 157 people were killed in an attack on Ogossagou village. The strike was attributed to Donzo hunters.

According to a UN report, inter-ethnic violence has left 250 people dead between January and May, a figure that does not take into account violent attacks carried out by terror groups.

