Interpol, Kerala police join hands to fight child abuse

The International Criminal Police Organization, popularly known as Interpol, on Monday joined hands with Cyberdome -- a wing of the Kerala Police, to tackle sexual attacks on children.

The cyberdome keeps tab on all sorts of illegal activities in the cyber world.

On Monday, officials led by Guillermo Galarza, Director, Law Enforcement Training and Technology, for Missing and Exploited Children; and Jon Rouse, Senior Detective, Queensland Police Service, Australia, had talks with General of Police Manoj Abraham, who heads the Cyberdome.

The offered to provide expert training to state police officials on ways to tackle these cases more efficiently.

--IANS

sg/pg/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)