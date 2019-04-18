105-year-old votes in Maharashtra

Heads turned when 105-year-old on Thursday reached a polling station to cast her vote in the elections in

Seated on a wheelchair, Kabaibai was accompanied by her grown up children and other fourth-generation relatives to the polling station in Harangul New Colony in Latur.

She was cheered by other voters who clapped for her.

