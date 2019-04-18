JUST IN
Business Standard

105-year-old votes in Maharashtra

IANS  |  Latur (Maharashtra) 

Heads turned when 105-year-old Kabaibai Ganpati Kamble on Thursday reached a polling station to cast her vote in the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.

Seated on a wheelchair, Kabaibai was accompanied by her grown up children and other fourth-generation relatives to the polling station in Harangul New Colony in Latur.

She was cheered by other voters who clapped for her.

First Published: Thu, April 18 2019. 13:14 IST

