105-year-old votes in Maharashtra

Heads turned when 105-year-old Kabaibai Ganpati Kamble on Thursday reached a polling station to cast her vote in the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.
Seated on a wheelchair, Kabaibai was accompanied by her grown up children and other fourth-generation relatives to the polling station in Harangul New Colony in Latur.
She was cheered by other voters who clapped for her.
--IANS
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
