Nearly 31% polling recorded in TN polls

Nearly 31 per cent of the electorate cast their votes in Tamil Nadu's 38 and 18 Assembly constituencies on Thursday and polling is continuing at a brisk rate, an (EC) said.

In the first three hours till 11 a.m., 30.62 per cent voting was recorded, Chief Electoral Officer told the media here.

He said voters who do not have the booth slips can cast their ballots by showing any one of the permitted identity papers.

Sahoo said there were reports of technical glitches involving EVMs in some centres, but the issues were sorted out.

About 5.8 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 822 candidates in the battle. Polling started at 7 a.m. and would continue till 6 p.m.

Notable political personalities including K. Palaniswami, M.K. Stalin, Rajinikanth, Vijayakanth, PMK's S. Ramadoss and Anbumani Ramadoss, Congress' P. Chidambaram, Tamilisai Soundararjan, Makkal Needhi Maiam founder and DMK leaders Kanimozhi as well as Duraimurugan voted.

Actors like Ajith, Vijay, and others too voted.

