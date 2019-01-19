12 cops injured in Bihar anti-encroachment drive

At least 12 police officers were injured during an anti-encroachment drive on Saturday in area of in

Violent protests by a group of local residents erupted and they started pelting stones at the police and officials of the local administration, District Magistrate said.

The protesters also blocked roads and the police had to fire tear gas to disperse them. Six of the protesters were arrested, police said.

According to a district official, encroachment from the six-acre land was removed.

--IANS

ik/mag/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)