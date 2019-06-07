12 Indians among 17 killed in Dubai accident (2nd Lead)

At least 12 Indians were among the 17 people killed in a horrific crash in which a bus full of holiday makers returning from met with an accident in Dubai, the of (CGI) said here on Friday.

The tourist bus was carrying 31 passengers of different nationalities and crashed in to the signboard at exit at 5.40 p.m. on Thursday.

of to Vipul posted on a list identifying the 12 Indian victims. Earlier, eight Indians were reported dead in the accident.

"With great sadness we inform that Indian fatalities in bus accident has gone up to 12. Our officers are at station and mortuary to extend all assistance. Our effort now is to get formalities completed soon so that mortal remains can be repatriated soon," he tweeted.

He told that repatriation of the bodies is expected to begin on Saturday or Sunday. The of tweeted that it "is in touch with relatives of some of the deceased and awaits further details for others to inform their families".

Twelve Indians who died in the mishap are: Vikram Jawahar Thakur, Vimal Kumar Karthikeyan Kesavapilaikar, Kiran Johny Johny Vallithottathil Paily, Pathan, Reshma Pathan, Ummer Chonokadavath, Nabil Ummer Chonokadavath, Vasudev Vishandas, Rajan Puthiyapurayil Gopalan, Jamaludeen Muhamedunni Jamaludeen, and

Four Indians were discharged after receiving treatment in

--IANS

soni/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)