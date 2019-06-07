Twelve Indian dead in Dubai bus accident, EAM expresses condolences

on Friday confirmed that 12 Indians had lost their lives in a bus accident here on Thursday evening.

"Deeply grieved by the unfortunate bus accident in that has claimed 12 Indian lives. My sincere condolences to the families. Our Consulate @cgidubai is extending all help," the EAM tweeted.

Police had earlier said that the bus carrying 31 people overran a traffic signal near the Rashidiya exit on Thursday evening, leading to the death of 17 people of different nationalities.

"With great sadness, we inform that Indian fatalities in bus accident has gone up to 12. Our officers are at station and mortuary to extend all assistance. Our effort now is to get formalities completed soon so that mortal remains can be repatriated soon," the of in Dubai, Vipul, tweeted.

The deceased Indians have been identified as Vikram Jawahar Thakur, Vimal Kumar Karthikeyan Kesavapilaikar, Kiran Johny Johny Vallithottathil Paily, Firoz Khan Aziz Pathan, Reshma Firoz Khan Aziz Pathan, Ummer Chonokatavath Mammad Puthen, Nabil Ummer Chonokatavath, Vasudev Vishandas, Rajan Puthiyapurayil Gopalan, Jamaludeen Muhamedunni Jamaludeen, and Roshni Moolchandani, the added.

The police authorities said that there are still some unidentified bodies, adding that the number of Indians who lost their lives in the accident could further increase. Investigations are ongoing into the mishap.

