12 Indians among 17 killed in Dubai bus accident

At least 12 Indians were among the 17 people killed in a horrific bus in when the vehicle, coming from Oman, rammed into a low-clearance sign, police and the here said on Friday.

Nine persons were seriously injured when the of the bus, belonging to the Omani bus transport company Mwasalat, wrongly entered a road not designated for buses towards metro station here on Thursday.

Police authorities said that there are still some unidentified bodies and the number of Indians who died in the could increase further.

"With great sadness we inform that Indian fatalities in bus have gone up to 12," Vipul, Indian in Dubai, tweeted.

He said that the embassy officials are at the station and mortuary to extend all assistance to the families of the victims.

"Our effort now is to get formalities completed soon so that mortal remains can be repatriated soon," he said.

The bus, carrying 31 passengers, crashed into a height barrier that cut the left side of the bus and killed passengers sitting on that side, reported.

expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

"Deeply grieved by the unfortunate bus accident in Dubai that has claimed 12 Indian lives. My sincere condolences to the families," he tweeted.

Vipul also released a list of the Indians killed in the accident.

The names of those who passed away are Vikram Jawahar Thakur, Vimal Kumar Karthikeyan Kesavapilaikar, Kiran Johny Johny Vallithottathil Paily, Firoz Khan Aziz Pathan, Reshma Pathan, Jamaludeen Arakkaveettil, Vasudev Vishandas, Rajan Puthiyapurayil Gopalan, Prabula Madhavan Deepa Kumar, Roshni Moolchandani, Ummer Chonokatavath Mammad Puthen,

The had earlier tweeted that four Indians were discharged after first aid and three are receiving treatment in

"The Consulate along with other officials and community members met the concerned relatives as well as hospital and police authorities late in the night to assure of all help," it tweeted.

It also issued a helpline number- +971-565463903- for any queries related to those travelling on the fated bus.

The too expressed its condolences.

"The of extends its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased who were involved in a bus crash at Sheikh bin Zayed Road, which killed 17 passengers," it



Transport company issued a statement on announcing the suspension of their between and Dubai and vice versa, until further notice.

" family expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured," the company tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)