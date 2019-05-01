13 candidates of NDA, UPA in Jharkhand are crorepatis

-
Both the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) in Jharkhand have 13 crorepati candidates each with BJP's Sunil Soren and Congress' Kalicharan Munda being the only two lakhpatis in the fray.
More interesting is that even the Left party candidates own assets more than a crore. While CPI candidate from Hazaribagh Bhuvneshwar Mehta owns assets worth Rs 3.89 crore, Forward Bloc candidate from Rajmahal Neeraj Hembrom has assets of Rs 2.35 crore. CPI-ML's Koderma candidate Rajkumar Yadav assets are also more than a crore.
With declared assets worth Rs 76.91 crore, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha is richest candidate in Jharkhand in the Lok Sabha elections. Sinha, who is seeking a re-election from Hazaribagh, has seen his assets rise from Rs 55 crore in 2014 to Rs 76.91 crore this year.
Sinha is followed by BJP's sitting Godda Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey, who has assets worth Rs 46.27 crore and Congress candidate from Hazaribagh Gopal Sahu with Rs 33.62 crores assets.
Sunil Soren, the BJP candidate from Dumka, has Rs 47.33 lakh assets. He is pitted against Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) President and former Chief Minister Shibu Soren. Shibu Soren, who is contesting for his ninth term as MP, has assets worth Rs 7.24 crore.
Kalicharan Munda, the Congress candidate from Khuti, has Rs 50.87 lakh assets. Kalicharan Munda is pitted against former Chief Minister and BJP candidate Arjun Munda who has Rs 8.72 crore assets .
