13 candidates of NDA, UPA in Jharkhand are crorepatis

Both the BJP-led (NDA) and the Congress-led (UPA) in have 13 crorepati candidates each with BJP's and Congress' being the only two lakhpatis in the fray.

More interesting is that even the candidates own assets more than a crore. While CPI candidate from Hazaribagh Bhuvneshwar Mehta owns assets worth Rs 3.89 crore, Forward Bloc candidate from has assets of 35 crore. CPI-ML's Koderma candidate assets are also more than a crore.

With declared assets worth Rs 76.91 crore, is richest candidate in in the Lok Sabha elections. Sinha, who is seeking a re-election from Hazaribagh, has seen his assets rise from Rs 55 crore in 2014 to Rs 76.91 crore this year.

Sinha is followed by BJP's sitting Godda Lok Sabha Nishikant Dubey, who has assets worth Rs 46.27 crore and candidate from Hazaribagh with Rs 33.62 crores assets.

Sunil Soren, the BJP candidate from Dumka, has Rs 47.33 lakh assets. He is pitted against Mukti Morcha (JMM) and former Shibu Soren, who is contesting for his ninth term as MP, has assets worth Rs 7.24 crore.

Kalicharan Munda, the candidate from Khuti, has Rs 50.87 lakh assets. is pitted against former and BJP candidate who has Rs 8.72 crore assets .

