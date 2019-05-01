President greets nation on Labour Day

on Wednesday greeted the nation on the occasion of the Labour Day.

"On Labour Day, greetings and good wishes to our hardworking workers, both men and women. We celebrate the grit and dedication of our countless workers who continue to build our country and lay the foundations for a better, more prosperous India," he tweeted.

also tweeted saluting the labours. "I salute workers who have converted the dreams of the country into a reality," he said.

The official handle of the party said: "We recognise and honour the invaluable contributions that our labour has made towards the development of our nation. It is our promise to them that we will always work towards their betterment, hence we have increased the working days in MNREGA from 100 to 150."

--IANS

nks/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)