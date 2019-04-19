13 killed in South Africa church collapse

At least 13 people have died and many injured in after a wall collapsed at a Pentecostal church at the start of an service, authorities said.

The incident happened on Thursday night in the coastal province of KwaZulu- and linked the tragedy to heavy rainfall in the area, South Africa's News24 reported.

Authorities said 29 people were rushed to hospital after the collapse of the wall at the front of the and six of them were seriously injured.

said the area experienced a storm and heavy winds which are believed to have resulted in the incident. People were sleeping in the church when the brick wall collapsed, she added.

Following the incident, a special prayer service was held in front of the church on Friday, according to local eNCA TV station.

