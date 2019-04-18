Two bear cubs rescued from well in Telangana

-
Two bears cubs were rescued by forest officials from a well in Telangana's Karimnagar district on Thursday.
The forest range officer, Karimnagar, along with his staff, rescued the four-month-old cubs which had fallen into the agricultural well in Gattubuthkur village.
The about 70-feet-deep well was not having much water and the staff used three ladders and other items like nets to enter the well and take out the cubs successfully.
Official said after feeding the cubs and keeping them under their gaze for some time, they were released into the nearby forest.
The staff had to take cautious action as the mother of the cub was also found roaming in the nearby area.
--IANS
ms/vd
