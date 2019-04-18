Thunderstorm warning for Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

The on Thursday issued thunderstorm warning to both and for the next four days.

Thunderstorm, accompanied with gusty winds up to 40 to 50 km per hour, and lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in several district of till April 21, the met office said.

A similar warning was issued to neighbouring

Unseasonal rains lashed parts of on Wednesday and Thursday, uprooting trees and damaging crops and The mango crop was damaged to gusty winds.

The farmers suffered huge losses as the paddy they stored in various market yards for sale got soaked due to unseasonal rains. They alleged that the officials failed to take necessary measures to protect their produce.

Meanwhile, the assured the farmers that their damage paddy will be purchased.

on Thursday visited Medak and Suryapet districts and inspected paddy procurement centres.

He asked officials to keep sufficient tarpaulin sheets at paddy procurement centres and shift paddy to rice mills immediately after purchase.

Meanwhile, Mahabubnagar and Khammam were the hottest places in Telangana with the maximum temperature of 41.4 degrees Celsius.

In Andhra Pradesh, the temple town of was the hottest place with maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius. Other places in Rayalaseema region recorded high temperature. The mercury in Kadapa touched 42 while Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur also recorded maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius.

