13 killed in truck rollover crash in Philippines

A truck carrying at least 53 people rolled over while going down a mountain road in province, south of Manila, killing 13, including a bride-to-be and two children aged 4 and 5, police said on Sunday.

The dump truck accident happened along a highway in San Fernando town in province late Saturday night, police said, reported

"The truck lost control and rolled over, throwing off some of the passengers while others were crushed," Police Victim Quinao said.

The group was heading home after participating in a Filipino tradition where a man and his family visit the parents' home of a woman to formally ask to marry her, Quinao said.

The family of the man usually bring and drinks to celebrate the engagement.

It is a usual practice in the to use dump truck to transport people, especially in the provinces. Improvised benches are usually put for people to sit on while others stand throughout the trip.

Initial investigation showed the truck was overloaded.

