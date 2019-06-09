Pragya expresses grief over killing of minor in Bhopal

Member of from this seat on Sunday expressed grief over the incident of abduction and killing of an eight-year-old girl here in Madhya Pradesh, and has directed to take strict action against the accused.

The abduction took place on Saturday evening when the girl went out of her house in Mandwa Basti in to buy grocery, police said.

But when the girl did not return for long, her family and relatives lodged a On Sunday morning, her body was found lying in a nearby drain, police said.

The accused has been identified, police said, adding that the post-mortem report was awaited to frame charges against him.

--IANS

