8 feared killed in Trinamool-BJP clash in Bengal

At least eight persons were allegedly killed and several others injured and missing following a clash between West Bengal's ruling Congress and the BJP workers in North 24 Parganas, sources in both parties claimed on Sunday.

While the state BJP sources claimed that five of their activists have been shot dead by the backed men and 18 others have gone missing, a senior Congress alleged three of their party workers have been killed in a bloodied clash that took place in Hatgachi area under constituency on Saturday.

Graphic images of those slain in the Sandeshkhali clash was posted on "Mamata Banerjee is directly responsible for unleashing violence against BJP workers. We will be reaching to apprise him of the Sandeshkhali killings," BJP tweeted late on Saturday.

Police has so far confirmed deaths of three political workers comprising two from BJP and one from in the incident.

According to locals, the clash between the two groups started over the forceful removal of BJP's flags on Saturday afternoon. It soon took a violent turn and bullets were flying.

called on on Saturday night and apprised him of the situation. "A team of BJP MPs will visit the area on Sunday and submit a report to Shah," he said.

had on Saturday claimed three party workers -- Pradip Mondal, Tapan Mondal and Sukanta Mondal -- were killed and five other functionaries injured in the clash.

(organisation) Subrata Chattopadhyay said a fourth Debabrata Mondal also died of bullet injury.

Later, another injured Shankar Mondal's body was found, who died early on Sunday, BJP sources said.A

The Trinamool meanwhile said its worker was stabbed to death, two others were thrown into the water.

"During a booth-level meeting of our workers in Hatgachhi, some miscreants backed by the BJP, attacked them. Mollah, a 26-year-old Trinamool worker, was dragged out of the party office and stabbed to death," and Trinamool's district claimed.

"Two other workers were thrown into the river. Eighteen Trinamool workers, including six women, are injured," he said. "I would like to ask the BJP whether we have the right to hold a meeting or not."

tweeted he was "deeply disturbed" by the murders of BJP functionaries.

"The people of will very soon put an end to TMC's atrocities," said Supriyo.

--IANS

mgr/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)