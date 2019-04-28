137 Air India flights to be delayed on Sunday

The massive in Air India's passenger services system on Saturday continued to have its impact, as around 137 flights of the national carrier were set to delayed by over three hours each on Sunday.

The average delay would be around 197 minutes per flight, said an spokesperson.

The trouble began after Air India's was affected with a while undergoing scheduled maintenance early Saturday.

As many as 149 flights of the group operated by Air India, and were delayed on Saturday and thousands of passengers were affected.

The operates 470 flights per day while the provides 674

Once an aircraft gets delayed in the first sector of the route it travels, it is bound to be delayed in subsequent sectors. An aircraft generally goes from one sector to another during the day.

Air India's is operated by SITA, a global airline IT

--IANS

rrb/vd

