Air India server crashes, services hit

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Flight operations of Air India were hit on Saturday after a reported glitch in its main server, according to sources.

At the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, thousands of passengers were stranded and many flights affected.

"There is total chaos and confusion here, long queues of passengers," a passenger, T. Choudhary said.

According to airline sourses, the problem was apparently with the SITA server which provides the technology for check-in, baggage handling and boarding.

As per the reports, restoration process was underway and details are awaited.

First Published: Sat, April 27 2019. 09:40 IST

