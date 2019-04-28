Apple punishes screen-time limiting apps: Report

In a crackdown on third-party apps that help people fight addiction, has removed or restricted at least 11 of the 17 most downloaded screen-time and parental-control apps, reported.

While now has its own screen-time tracker, it is not very effective in fighting addiction, claim executives at third party screen-time app makers.

"Their incentives aren't really aligned for helping people solve their problem," Fred Stutzman, of Freedom, a screen-time app, was quoted as saying.

The Freedom app was downloaded 770,000 times before removed it in August 2018.

"Can you really trust that Apple wants people to spend less time on their phones?"

The executives at the third-party app makers fear that they are being punished because their apps could be roadblocks on Apple's business growth.

"They yanked us out of the blue with no warning," Amir Moussavian, of OurPact, the top parental-control app, was quoted as saying.

Apple pulled in February, said report on Saturday, adding that the screen time app makers are now at the mercy of the tech titan. Apple can play with the future of these app makers as it controls the App Store.

Apple is also coming heavily on popular apps that help parents to have control over how their kids use iPhones, according to the report.

Two such apps, Kidslox and Qustodio, filed a complaint with the European Union's competition office on Thursday, it added.

Apple, however, said that it removed or required changes to the apps because they could gain too much information from users' devices.

"We treat all apps the same, including those that compete with our own services," Tammy Levine, an Apple spokeswoman, was quoted as saying.

"Our incentive is to have a vibrant app ecosystem that provides consumers access to as many quality apps as possible," She said.

--IANS

gb/vd

