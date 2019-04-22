14 arrested for deadly Sri Lankan bombing

-
ALSO READ
Theresa May condemns 'appalling' church attacks in Sri Lanka on Easter
2 killed in fresh blast in Sri Lankan capital
AI, IndiGo waive cancellation fees for Colombo tickets
160 killed, over 450 injured as blasts hit three churches, five-star hotels on Easter in Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka mayhem on Easter Sunday kills 192 (6th Lead)
-
Sri Lankan Police on Monday confirmed that 14 people have been arrests so far for the deadly explosions that ripped through the island nation on Easter Sunday killing over 200 people, and injuring above 500 others.
Quoting the police AFP said an improvised bomb was made safe near Colombo airport earlier in the day.
There were chaotic scenes at Colombo airport as worried travellers who had just arrived in the country formed huge lines at the only taxi counter that was open, and watched a TV screen for updates.
The streets wore deserted look after the government imposed a nationwide curfew and curbed social media access to prevent "wrong information" from spreading, pictures on Twitter handles showed.
--IANS
in/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU