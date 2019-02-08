14 dead in 2 hooch tragedies in UP, Yogi orders crackdown

Minister on Friday ordered a crackdown on the illicit liquor mafia in the state after 14 reported deaths on account of spurious liquor consumption in Saharanpur and

A said that Rs 2 lakh each would be given to the dependents of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to those taken ill after consuming the countrymade liquor.

Secretary (Information) told IANS that nine deaths had been reported from Ataryasujan village in and five from Umahi village in Saharanpur.

The Minister, he added, had also ordered strict action against the local excise officials and a crackdown on the people behind the manufacture and sale of illicit liquor.

The of Police (DGP) has also been asked to coordinate between the local police and the excise department to identify the hooch makers and act against them.

Meanwhile, (SP) chief alleged that the BJP was encouraging people to drink as it would bring in money in the name of cow cess and people, in absence of adequate knowledge, were consuming such liquor.

He also accused the state's BJP government of protecting and patronising the liquor mafia.

--IANS

md/rtp/ab

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)