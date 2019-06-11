149 cases filed against posts targeting Kerala CM: Congress leader

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday said on the floor of the Kerala Assembly that 149 cases were registered against various people for posting remarks against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on social media, while nothing happened to the complaints lodged by other political leaders.
"What is happening in Kerala is similar to the developments in Uttar Pradesh ruled by Yogi Adityanath," Chennithala said amidst cheer from the opposition benches.
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court asked the Uttar Pradesh government to release freelance journalist Prashant Kanojia, who was recently arrested by the UP Police for posting a tweet mocking Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
"While as many as 149 cases have been registered against people for posting remarks against Vijayan, nothing happened when I complained about being defamed on social media. Also, no case was registered against those who defamed former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy," Chennithala said.
Government servants are also in the list of people against whom cases have been registered for defaming Vijayan.
