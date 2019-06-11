Mamata claims 8 Trinamool workers among 10 killed in Bengal post-poll violence

Chief Minister on Tuesday claimed that eight people from her party have been killed so far in post-poll violence in the state and accused Kesri Nath of misquoting the number of deceased.

Banerjee claimed eight of the 10 people killed in belonged to her party while two were from the BJP.

"Yesterday the said 12 people have died in Bengal in post-poll violence. He made a political statement while talking to the national media. In reality 10 people have been killed so far. Eight of them belong to our party," Banerjee said at the unveiling event of a bust of Bengali social reformer Ishwar in Kolkata.

"Every death is unfortunate. I will ask the to provide assistance from the disaster management fund to the families of all the 10 deceased," she said.

Post-poll violence has been reported from various places of after BJP made stunning inroads in the state by winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats, just four less than the Trinamool.

All the cases will be investigated, Banerjee said.

"All the killings are being probed. Two BJP workers have been killed but it needs to be seen whether they were killed by their own men who were firing bullets," Banerjee said.

On Monday, had claimed seven BJP workers have been killed in post-poll violence while three more are missing and feared dead.

