Pakistan intruder held at Gujarat border

The BSF on Wednesday caught an intruder coming from Pakistan at Gujarat's Rann of Kutch border, an official said.
The Border Security Force (BSF) could not confirm the identity of the intruder but said he was a 50-year-old male.
"The intruder was apprehended by BSF personnel early on Wednesday in the alignment of boundary pillar 1,050 in the Rann of Kutch. He was coming from Pakistan side," a BSF spokesperson said.
The official said the intruder surrendered immediately on the BSF challenge.
"We could not recover anything suspicious from his possession."
--IANS
rak/pg/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU