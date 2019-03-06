Modi guilty of corruption in Rafale: Congress

Accusing of enriching at the cost of Indian exchequer by waiving in the Rafale deal, the on Wednesday said he should be investigated under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the IPC.

Citing documents of the Indian Negotiating Team (INT), also claimed that the deal to buy 36 Rafale jets, including its price, was finalised by

He also said that the price of the jets announced by in April 2015 was far more than the UPA negotiated deal and accused the of lying about the pricing to Parliament.

"The corruption and maleficence in Rafale deal is out in open. misused his office to give benefit to and consequently cause loss to public exchequer.

"According to the INT, the price of the 36 jets under the new deal is Rs 63,450 crore and not Rs 59,175 crore as has been claimed by various BJP ministers and the government. Moreover, considering the fact that the jets will be delivered in 10 years and taking into account an inflation rate of 1.22 per cent, the price of the jets will go beyond to Rs 67,500 crore," Surjewala told the media here.

Surjewala said Modi waived the to allow the Rafale maker to gain at the cost of the Indian exchequer and said a case of corruption was made against the

"This is a case of Sec 13(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act. It is time to investigate PM Modi and everyone involved in Rafale scam through this FIR. It is time for Modi to prove that he is not guilty and should immediately submit himself to an investigation," said Surjewala.

Citing the INT, the also claimed that the deal was finalised by Doval without any authority to do so.

"The decision and the price to buy 36 was done by on January 12-13, 2016. Doval was neither authorised by the nor was he a part of INT. Incidentally, the contract was signed on January 13, 2016.

"When this was disclosed, Modi forced the to say that PMO had not interfered in the final negotiations. Para 11 of INT report clarifies that final negotiations weren't done by them and was done by Ajit Doval," said Surjewala.

