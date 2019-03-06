Centre tells SC: Rafale documents are stolen

The Centre on Wednesday told the court that documents related to that have appeared in the media and cited by petitioners seeking a recall of the December 14 ruling giving a clean chit to the government on the purchase of 36 fighter jets were privileged documents stolen from the

Referring to the dissent note by the three members of (INT) in the eight-page note, told the bench of Ranjan Gogoi, Justice and Justice that it was being probed if they were stolen by former or present employees.

The referred to an article in by its former related to the note by the three members of the INT and said that it was being investigated.

The took exception to the newspaper publishing a report on February 8 - just prior to the hearing of the plea by the top court.

At this, CJI Gogoi wanted to know that if what had been published in two write-ups were based on "unauthorized" documents, what action the government had taken in the first instance when the story appeared on February 8.

The court asked the Attorney General to apprise it of the steps taken vis-a-vis the documents allegedly stolen from the

As the Attorney General sought that the both the review petitions and the application for perjury proceedings against the officials who misled the court and suppressed material information from it be dismissed at the outset, the court said that let say what he wants and the court will decide what part of it to be accepted.

