2 children killed in Bihar fire

Two children were killed in a fire that engulfed three houses in Bihar, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Baligaon Bandh village in district on Friday night.

Rumbhu Shah had left his son (eight) and daughter (five) sleeping in the house to attend a function in the neighbourhood. A fire broke out in the house killing the children and engulfed two adjacent houses.

The reasons for the fire could not be ascertained immediately, said Kumar Singh, in-charge of station.

