UK retail mogul Philip Green charged with misdemeanour assault

British retail has been charged with four counts of misdemeanour in the US, after a instructor accused him of repeatedly slapping and touching her body during classes.

The billionaire of Arcadia group, the that includes Topshop, was charged on Friday with "knowingly touching another person with the intent to injure, insult or provoke" in 2016 and 2018, Deputy County for Pima County, Arizona, told

Each count of misdemeanour carries a potential sentence of up to 30 days in jail, a fine of not more than $500 and up to one year of probation.

The allegations of were made by instructor who told police in that Green touched her inappropriately at the resort in

In a statement given to on behalf of Green, the "strenuously denies these allegations and is disappointed that the charges have been filed in his absence and they are minor categories of misdemeanour in the US".

The statement also denied "any allegation of any sexual assault or misconduct made by the prosecution".

In a police interview, Surridge told Detective that the "creepy old man" had "vigorously" slapped her bottom in January 2016. Surridge told resort staff, who said they spoke to Green and reassured her it wouldn't happen again.

However, in January 2018, Green took another class with Surridge and allegedly assaulted her again, according to the interview.

"Katie is aware charges were filed and trusts justice will take its course," Surridge told on Friday night.

A for told CNN they would not comment on the allegations but said they "do not condone or tolerate inappropriate behaviour towards our employees".

An arraignment date is set for June 19 in where Green will be represented by his

