Disgruntled employee kills 12 in US city (2nd Lead)

At least 12 people were killed and four others injured when a disgruntled employee opened fire in a municipal centre building in the US state of The attacker was shot dead after a police confrontation, authorities said.

The shooting suspect identified as DeWayne Craddock, who worked as a for the city of Beach in the Public Utilities Department, opened fire on Friday in the Building 2 of the municipal centre, quoted as saying.

Building 2 of the Beach Municipal Centre houses the operations building for the city, which include multiple departments.

Cervera said the 40-year-old shooter was confronted shortly after opening fire on multiple floors. There was an exchange of gunfire with officers after which he was shot dead.

The confirmed that a .45 caliber pistol and several empty extended magazines were found near the gunman.

The suspect is thought to have purchased the firearms legally, according to initial investigation.

"This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach," said

"The people involved are our friends, co-workers, neighbour, colleagues."

According to Virginia James Wood, people can take guns into public buildings, but not schools or courts in the city.

Virginia described the incident as a "tragic day" for the city and the state.

State Senator tweeted that he was devastated by the news, reported.

Pharell Williams, who grew up in Virginia Beach, said in a tweet: "We are praying for our city, the lives that were lost, their families and everyone affected..."

Friday's incident is the deadliest mass shooting in the US since November 2018.

In that shooting, 12 people were killed at the & Grill in Thousand Oaks,

Officials said that gunman, Ian David Long, shot an outside the bar, went in and continued shooting, injuring other security workers, employees and patrons. Long died by suicide.

