2 criminals shot dead in gang war in Dwarka

Two criminals were gunned down in West Delhi's area on Sunday afternoon in a case of inter-gang rivalry.

One of the criminals was shot dead by rival gang members while the other died after suffering bullet injuries during a shootout with police.

According to the police, the gang war between Manjeet gang and Nandu gang led to a shootout when a member of Mahal's gang alias Golu was shot at by at least four members of the Nandu gang.

" is believed to be the of the gang and was travelling towards Mor metro station when suddenly three men in a car and two bike-borne men opened fire at him," said of

An eyewitness said the accused initially could not target so one of them identified as Vikas Dalal got down from the car, reached Praveen's car and fired three rounds at him from a very close range.

However, the sound of the gunshots by Dalal were also heard by a in a PCR van across the road, who ran to the crime scene with his service rifle. The warned the accused to put his gun down, but he alleged that the accused starting firing at him instead.

The then retaliated with three rounds of fire, which injured Dalal and his associate.

"The constable had asked the accused to drop their weapons but when the accused fired, he had to retaliate. Two of the accused received injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital," added.

Though the rest of the attackers were able to escape, Dalal, his associate and Praveen were taken to a nearby hospital where Praveen was declared dead while Dalal succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

