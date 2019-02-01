JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Business-Economy

Budgetary announcements keep equity indices in the green

Committee to identify nomadic, semi-nomadic communities: Goyal

Business Standard

2% interest subvention for MSMEs on loan up to Rs 1 cr

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The government on Friday announced 2 per cent interest subvention for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) for loans up to Rs 1 crore.

"The government has taken many steps to support the MSME sector that provides jobs to crores of people in the country. We recently announced a facility to avail Rs 1 crore loan within 59 minutes," Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said while presenting the Interim Budget for 2019-20.

"All MSME units registered with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will now have 2 per cent interest subvention for loans up to Rs 1 crore," he said.

Goyal said the government had also increased the share of government procurements from MSMEs through Government eMarketplace (GeM) to 25 per cent, including 3 per cent from MSMEs run by women.

Till date, GeM has registered transactions of more than Rs 17,500 crore which has led to savings of 25-28 per cent.

--IANS

mgu/in/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 12:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements