Defence budget crosses Rs 3 lakh crore: Goyal

The defence budget for 2019-20 has crossed Rs 3 lakh crore, the highest in any year so far, said in the on Friday.

"Our soldiers protect the country on the borders and they are our pride. We have allocated more than Rs 3 lakh crore in this budget for securing our borders, which is the highest so far. If necessary, additional funds would be provided," he said presenting the Interim Budget for 2019-20.

Goyal said the government had implemented the One Rank, One Pension concept and had already disbursed Rs 35,000 crore.

"While the governments only put the OROP promise in the budget thrice, we have implemented it," he said.

