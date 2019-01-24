2 Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists planning terror strikes in Delhi held

-
A possible terror attack has been thwarted with the arrest of two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists who were planning to carry out attacks in the national capital ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, police said.
"Abdul Latif Ganai, who is the mastermind behind a series of grenade attacks in Srinagar recently, was arrested by a team of Special Cell on a tip-off on Monday from central Delhi," Deputy Commissioner of Police P.S Kushwah told IANS.
"Ganai is a member of JeM and he was planning a similar terror attack in heavy footfall areas of the national capital during the ongoing Republic Day celebrations," Kushwah said.
"A team of Special Cell on Tuesday rushed to Jammu and Kashmir and recovered two grenades and some ammunation at his instance and arrested another terrorist, Hilal, from Bandipora, who had carried out recee of the target areas in Delhi," the officer said.
"We are interrogating Ganai to know about his terror plans," the DCP added.
