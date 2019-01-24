Six die in Gurugram building collapse

At least six persons were killed when a four- building under construction here collapsed early on Thursday, authorities said.

The bodies of the men aged between 30 and 40 were recovered from the first floor of the collapsed building, Gurugram's told IANS.

He said three victims had been identified. "The deceased were security guards hailing from nearby states and were working here."

Four to five people were still feared trapped in the debris, Kashyap added.

He said that help from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, Haryana Institute of Public Administration, and had reached the spot.

Police said they were going to registrar a FIR and that statements of people were being recorded, told IANS.

The incident occurred in Ullawas village.

"The building was a three- structure earlier. One more concrete roof was being placed on Wednesday for the fourth floor which appeared to have shattered, bringing down the entire building," the added.

Police were looking for the owner of the building.

--IANS

pradeep/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)