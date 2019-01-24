Arrested 'activist' pictures with Congress leaders emerge on social media

Pictures of social media activist Abhishek Mishra, who was arrested in Bhopal over complaints of hurting religious sentiments, emerged on Thursday suggesting links with Congress leaders even as the party denied any association with him.
Abhishek, a famous YouTuber who is believed to be associated with the Congress IT cell, was arrested by the Delhi Police late night on Tuesday. Till Wednesday, he was believed to have been abducted and his father Ashok Mishra had also filed a complaint with the police.
After his arrest, several pictures are circulating on the social media where he could be seen with Congress President Rahul Gandhi, and party leaders Digvijay Singh and Priyanka Chaturvedi. Some posts of him making unrestrained comments against the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some senior leaders also surfaced on the social media.
According to sources, Abhishek has been arrested by the Delhi Police for making personal comments against a Union Minister.
Meanwhile, the Congress denied reports that he was a party worker.
Amit Tiwari, the head of the Congress IT cell's state unit, said Abhishek had no connection with the party even though he regularly wrote on social media in favour of the Congress and against Modi and the BJP.
Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government has taken strong exception to his arrest alleging that the Delhi Police did not inform the local police about it.
News of Mishra's arrest came after his father, Ashok Mishra said that his son had been picked up by unidentified men from his residence located in Bhopal.
