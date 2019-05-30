2 ministers in new Modi government from Northeast

and Rameswar are the two ministers from the northeastern region in Narendra Modi's new government.

The previous had two ministers, both Ministers of State -- and -- from the northeastern region, comprising eight states, including

The new government again has two ministers -- while Rijiju has been elevated as of State (Independent Charge), new face Rameswar has been inducted as a of State. Rijiju, 48, was a for Home Affairs in the last government.

Rijiju successfully retained his Arunachal West seat in the 17th Lok Sabha elections defeating candidate and two-time former with a huge margin of 1,67,132 votes.

Teli, 48, a two-time MP, retained his Dibrugarh seat in eastern defeating veteran and former Union Minister

Riding the "Modi wave", the BJP alone won 14 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in eight northeastern states, against eight in the 2014

With its four constituents -- Nagaland-based Nationalist (NDPP), Mizoram-based Mizo (MNF), Meghalaya-based (NPP), the Krantikari Morcha (SKM) -- winning four seats, the has 18 members from the region this time against 11, five years ago.

