Teli, Rijiju to join Modi ministry, Agatha likely too

Assam MP Rameswar Teli and Arunachal Pradesh MP Kiren Rijiju will join Prime Minister elect Narendra Modi's new ministry, a BJP leader said on Thursday, adding that Meghalaya's Agatha Sangma is also likely to be accommodated.
Modi will take oath as Prime Minister on Thursday evening.
Teli was elected to the Lok Sabha from Dibrugarh in Assam while Rijiju was elected from Arunachal West. Sangma represents the Tura constituency in Meghalaya.
Teli is a second-time MP who defeated Congress veteran Paban Singh Ghatowar this time.
Rijiju, who was earlier a Minister of State for Home, defeated former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Take. Agatha is from the National People's Party (NPP) and defeated former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma.
Agatha Sangma is the daughter of former Lok Sabha Speaker Purno Sangma.
