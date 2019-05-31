Kailash Choudhary: Modi's surprise pick from Rajasthan (Profile)

Kailash Choudhary has made the most silent and surprising entry in Narendra Modi's cabinet after fighting a key contest from Rajasthan's Barmer, defeating veteran Jaswant Singh's son and candidate by over three lakh votes.

happens to be the largest constituency in

Born on September 20, 1970, he contested one of the most talked about battle against Manvendra Singh, who had quit before Assembly elections and joined

Born in village in district, Choudhary is the son of former MLA Tagaram Choudhary. He is also Kisaan Morcha's

An M.A. from Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University, Kailash is married to Rupa Devi and has two sons.

His leadership skills came to fore when he was in class XII. He gathered around 50 students and accompanied them to meet the then in Jaipur, demanding opening of a new college in Balotara in

Surprisingly, after 11 days of his meeting with Shekhawat, government passed a proposal for the building of a college, which is now known as

