Rajnath approves report on improving border management

on Thursday approved a report by a task force that recommends identifying areas for use of for better border management, according to an official statement.

These areas are island development, border security, communication and navigation, GIS and operations planning system, and border infrastructure development.

Major recommendations of the report are to build capacity of border guarding forces (BGFs), to use space resources for security, operational planning and border infrastructure development.

The task force headed by (Border Management) and having members from (BSF), division of the consulted all stakeholders including BGFs, (ISRO), (NSCS) and the (MoD) to prepare the report.

With the assistance of the Department of Space, the would implement the project, which will strengthen islands and border security and facilitate the development of infrastructure in border and island areas.

To execute the project in a time-bound manner, short, medium and long-term plans have been proposed for implementation in five years in close coordination with ISRO and MoD, as per the statement.

In short term, immediate needs of BGFs will be met through procurement of high-resolution imagery and hiring of bandwidth for communications.

In mid term, one satellite is being launched by ISRO for the exclusive use of the

Over long term, the Ministry will develop infrastructure to share by user agencies, develop a Central Archival Facility for storing various imagery resources and dissemination of the same to user agencies.

Deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in remote areas will be also coordinated through

Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS)-based will provide navigation facilities for operational parties in high altitude, remote and difficult borders, and Maoist-affected areas.

The BSF has been designated as lead agency for implementation of infrastructure including the establishment of archival facility.

--IANS

rak-spk/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)