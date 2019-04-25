20 rescued after boat develops leak near Goa island

A major accident was averted on Thursday evening, after boat operators and lifeguards rescued nearly 20 persons who were sailing in a recreational boat, which started taking in water near located off the port town of Vasco, officials of a private service said.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening, after the boat carrying the passengers, most of them tourists, developed a leak due to adverse sea conditions, putting their lives in danger.

"On receiving a call, Drishti (a private agency) deployed its lifeguards on jetskis to assist and ensure no harm comes to any passengers. All passengers were transferred to another boat safely and taken back to Sinquerim beach," said a statement issued by Drishti Marine, a private agency appointed by the state to man Goa's coastal areas.

Bat island, an uninhabitated island off Goa's coastline, is popular with tourists and diving enthusiasts.

"The damaged boat was successfully towed back to Baina for salvage and repairs," the statement said.

