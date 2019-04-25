1 killed in Signature Bridge car accident

on turned ugly for four friends early on Thursday when one of them lost his life and three others suffered injuries in an after their speeding car lost control and collided with a in north Delhi, police said.

The happened at 4 a.m. when the victim identified as Mohit, a B.A. second year student, had gone for having snacks at an eatery in Shahdara with his three friends in a car.

"Mohit and his friends gave advance order and went for a towards When they reached midway the bridge, their speeding car lost control and hit a divider," a said.

"A motorist informed the local police and all the occupants of the car were taken to a hospital. A resident of Ashok Nagar, Mohit was declared brought dead, while his friends, Vishal, and one other are undergoing treatment," he said, adding that the condition of is said to be critical.

Mohit was on the wheel when the took place, he added.

--IANS

sp/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)