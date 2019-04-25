1 killed in Signature Bridge car accident

-
Joyride on Signature Bridge turned ugly for four friends early on Thursday when one of them lost his life and three others suffered injuries in an accident after their speeding car lost control and collided with a driver in north Delhi, police said.
The accident happened at 4 a.m. when the victim identified as Mohit, a B.A. second year student, had gone for having snacks at an eatery in Shahdara with his three friends in a car.
"Mohit and his friends gave advance order and went for a joyride towards Signature Bridge. When they reached midway the bridge, their speeding car lost control and hit a divider," a senior police officer said.
"A motorist informed the local police and all the occupants of the car were taken to a hospital. A resident of Ashok Nagar, Mohit was declared brought dead, while his friends, Vishal, Rishabh and one other are undergoing treatment," he said, adding that the condition of Rishabh is said to be critical.
Mohit was on the wheel when the accident took place, he added.
