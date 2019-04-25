SAD seeks EC's intervention in minor's rape case

-
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday urged the Election Commission (EC) to direct the Punjab Police to take prompt action against a school board member accused of raping a minor girl.
In a complaint submitted to the EC, the SAD urged the poll panel to get the issue probed by a senior police officer keeping in view the seriousness of the charges.
A board member of Vir Haqiqat Rai School in Patiala has been accused of raping a minor girl of the school in connivance with the school principal.
Expressing "shock at the insensitivity of the Congress government" in not reacting to the issue, the SAD said "this is a clear indication that the accused is linked with the Congress party and this is why he is being sheltered".
SAD spokesman Charanjit Brar said as per the testimony of the minor girl, the school principal used to take her to the board member who raped her.
The girl has also claimed that the school board member also asked her to introduce her friends to him.
"The issue was in the notice of the District Child Protection Officer but it was strange that the Patiala Police was dragging its feet and refusing to take any action against the accused persons. Attempts were also being made to hush up the entire issue and no FIR had been registered in the case to help the accused go scot free," Brar said.
