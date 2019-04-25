SAD seeks EC's intervention in minor's rape case

The (SAD) on Thursday urged the (EC) to direct the Police to take prompt action against a member accused of raping a minor girl.

In a complaint submitted to the EC, the SAD urged the poll panel to get the issue probed by a keeping in view the seriousness of the charges.

A of in Patiala has been accused of raping a minor girl of the school in connivance with the school principal.

Expressing "shock at the insensitivity of the government" in not reacting to the issue, the SAD said "this is a clear indication that the accused is linked with the party and this is why he is being sheltered".

said as per the testimony of the minor girl, the school principal used to take her to the who raped her.

The girl has also claimed that the member also asked her to introduce her friends to him.

"The issue was in the notice of the but it was strange that the was dragging its feet and refusing to take any action against the accused persons. Attempts were also being made to hush up the entire issue and no FIR had been registered in the case to help the accused go scot free," Brar said.

