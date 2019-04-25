CBI summons TDP leader Y.S. Chowdary in bank fraud case

The CBI has issued summons to former Union and (TDP) for questioning in connection with a multi-crore bank fraud case, officials said on Thursday.

The agency has asked him to appear before the investigators at its Bengaluru office on Friday as part of its probe into the case of electrical equipment manufacturer Best and Crompton allegedly cheating the of Rs 71 crorein 2017.

The (CBI) on February 3, 2017 had registered a case against the Chennai-based company, its five directors, including Kakulamarri Srinivas Kalyan Rao, and a under charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery.

