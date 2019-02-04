21 opposition parties ask EC for auditing 50 per cent of EVMs

Contending that free and fair have come under a "serious cloud" with EVMs a "major cause of concern", 21 opposition parties on Monday asked the to audit at least 50 per cent of EVMs with corresponding VVPATs in all constituencies during the polls.

A memorandum to the signed by representatives from 21 opposition parties, including the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party, the Samajwadi Party, and the Bahujan Samaj Party, cited "suspicious activities" concerning the EVMs during the November-December Assembly polls to five states.

"Instances of EVMs and strong rooms becoming vulnerable to attacks and manipulations were widely recorded and reported.

"Added to this were incidents where there were power outages, failure of CCTV cameras at the strong rooms, detection of signals of of a in the vicinity of polling centres and strong rooms and so on and so forth," they said in the memorandum.

The parties said there are "serious doubts about the credibility of EVMs and the purity of the entire electoral process" and sought the to mandate physical counter check of paper trail and matching it with the electronic vote in at least 50 per cent of all EVMs, if not all.

