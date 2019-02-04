'Didi' skips dinner, stays awake all night in her old street fighter avatar

On the makeshift stage hung a large "Save India" banner. Thousands of Congress activists, curious onlookers and a large posse of thronged the dais on the side of the bustling road where Minister paced up and down, shouting instructions.

On day two of her dharna (sit-in), Banerjee, who showed no signs of fatigue, seemed to be completely at ease doing what she has always revelled in - street protest.

After hitting the road at around 9 pm on Sunday, a couple of hours after a dramatic but ugly face-off between the and the Kolkata police, the Minister has not left the dharna venue for even a minute.

Associates said she skipped dinner and stayed up all night, accompanied by her close associates - some state ministers and top party leaders. A large number of activists also kept vigil through the night, expressing solidarity with their didi (elder sister, as Banerjee is affectionately called).

It brought back memories of the chilly December nights 12 years back, when Banerjee had held a 25-day hunger strike protesting against the forcible acquisition of land from peasants of Singur (in district) for the Tata Motors' Nano project. The venue was the same - the Metro Y Channel near the Dharmatala crossing on Jawaharlal Nehru Road.

The Singur hunger strike, coupled with her championing of the peasant protests in Nandigram of district against a proposed in 2006-2007, had completely changed the political scene in Bengal, and the rode to power ending 34 years of Left Front rule in 2011.

Now, more than seven and half years into her ministerial tenure, Banerjee has again returned to her street fighter avatar, months before the Lok Sabha polls, apparently hoping it would give her rich dividends politically.

In an unprecedented confrontation between the centre and the government, Banerjee began the sit-in on Sunday night accusing and chief of attempting a coup to destabilise her state, saying there is a "constitutional break-down".

The showdown started after the federal probe agency's officers showed up near the residence of Rajeev Kumar, who has been under the scanner in connection with the probe into the ponzi scheme scam case.

The officials were confronted by the personnel, who also forcibly took some of the agency men to a police station.

Banerjee rushed to the house of Kumar, who is seen as close to her, and later began the sit-in "in a bid to save the constitution and federal structure of the country".

On Sunday, the site was wrapped in a thick veil of security, with a large number of personnel of the city police, the Rapid Action Force, the anti-rowdy force and fire brigade at the spot.

Banerjee took the hand mike from time to time, telling her party leaders about the future course of action, and delivering brief speeches attacking the centre and the BJP, with Modi and Shah being her main targets.

There was also a cultural touch, as singers, local film and television actors crowded the venue, rendering songs and reciting poems.

Adding to the drama, a brief meeting of the state cabinet was held at the city police's traffic office behind the sit-in venue, to clear the state budget proposals which were placed in the assembly later in the day.

"Today is our budget day. So we have to hold the meeting. Since I am on dharna, the meeting had to be shifted here," Banerjee said.

She also addressed a peasant conference of her party, held less than a kilometre away at the Netaji Indoor stadium, via video conference from the stage.

Once the conference got over, the peasants walked in a procession to the

Another temporary stage was being built beside the main dais to accommodate more politicians, intellectuals and personalities from the state's entertainment industry, who are expected to join Banerjee in her demonstration.

The spirited Trinamool activists who gathered near the stage since morning waved party flags and shouted slogans like "Modi Chor Hai" (PM Modi is a thief) and "Modi hatao, desh bachao (remove Modi and save the country)".

"We are here for our beloved We do not care what the issue is. Our is demonstrating on the street. We are here to show our support towards her," an activist said.

