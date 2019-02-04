JUST IN
No plans to give reservation in private sector: Jharkhand CM

IANS  |  Ranchi 

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Monday ruled out the possibility of giving job reservation in the private sector.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) legislator Seema Devi raised the issue with the Chief Minister in the state Assembly.

The Chief Minister said that it was true that the state government extended many facilities to private sector companies. "(But) there is no plan to reserve jobs in the private sector for SC, ST and OBC."

Every Monday, legislators directly ask question to the Chief Minister during Question Hour.

First Published: Mon, February 04 2019. 18:22 IST

