249 candidates in fray in Rajasthan's 25 LS seats

A total of 249 candidates are in the fray for Rajasthan's 25 seats, which will vote in the fourth and fifth phase of the 2019 polls on April 29 and May 6 respectively.

"A total of 115 candidates are in the race for the first round of election in to be held on April 29 on 13 seats. Similarly, 134 candidates are contesting the second phase of election on 12 seats," said on Monday.

In the first phase, over 2.57 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots at 28,182 polling centres, while over 2.30 crore can vote on 23,783 polling centres in the second phase.

Voting in both phases will begin at 7 a.m. and go on till 6 p.m., the said.

Votes will be counted on May 23.

--IANS

arc/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)